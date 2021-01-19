SBI for meaningful impact with CSR work

HYDERABAD

Bank chairman visits Hyderabad

Healthcare, education, livelihood, skill development, environment protection and empowerment of women and youth were areas of focus in State Bank of India’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said on Tuesday.

Stating this, he said the CSR philosophy of the bank is to make a meaningful impact on lives of individuals who are economically, physically and socially challenged. The CSR activities in project mode were being undertaken through SBI Foundation.

On a visit to the city for various official engagements, Mr.Khara said this while handing over a tractor and medical equipment, as part of the CSR initiatives, to Shri Kalpavruksha Kamadhenu Trust and Ashray Akruti.

A release from the bank said he attended a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development (2020-21) and conducted the Local Board Meeting at SBI Local Head Office, Hyderabad.

Facility opened

Mr.Khara virtually inaugurated a Retail Asset Credit Processing Centre for Small and Medium Enterprises set up by the bank in Kompally. He appreciated contribution made by staff during COVID-19 pandemic and for providing uninterrupted service.

SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra said the bank is participating in economic, environmental and social activities across Telangana.

It has spent ₹3 crore in the current fiscal on various CSR activities in the State, the release said.