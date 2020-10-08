Hyderabad

SBI extends helping hand to old age homes, orphanages

SBI Hyderabad Circle, as part of the Joy of Giving Week, on Thursday donated clothes, blankets (used/new), groceries for a month, and stationery items to old age homes and orphanages.

Chief General Manager O.P. Mishra, General Manager (NW-I) Ajay Kumar Singh and General Manager (FIMM) Krishan Sharma handed over dry ration kits, stationery and clothes to a number of NGOs, including Vaidehi Seva Samithi, Ayush Nilayam, Vivekananda Bharathi Ashramam and Shraddha Orphanage.

COVID protective kits were also handed over to media persons and traffic police personnel, a release from the bank said.

Stating that SBI Hyderabad Circle has planned a series of donation activities during the week, the release said 100 refurbished computers have been donated to various NGOs/Trust/ institutions in the city. One hundred more refurbished computers are being distributed at other centres like Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Warangal.

Joy of Giving Week is observed from October 2-8.

