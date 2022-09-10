SBI ‘Export Utsav’ on Sept. 14

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Bank Of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, in collaboration with industry bodies FICCI and FTCCI., will be organising a programme for exporters here on September 14.

Export Utsav, the programme, will be held on FTCCI premises in Red Hills and is aimed at easing availability of finance for enhancing export capabilities. It is expected to serve as a platform providing information to exporters under one roof and facilitate interactions with senior officials as well as update exporters with special rates and incentives available. Senior officials from SBI, FICCI and FTCCI will be interacting with the exporters, the bank said in a release on Friday.