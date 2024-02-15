SBI donation for solar power system at veda patasala 

February 15, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

State Bank of India, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity, has donated ₹18 lakh for setting up a 41 KW solar rooftop photovoltaic power on-grid system at Sri Sankara Gurukula Veda Patasala in Ponnala village, Shamirpet.

Managing Director (Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries) Ashwini Kumar Tewari, on an official visit to the bank’s Hyderabad Circle (Telangana State), handed over the cheque on Wednesday to Sri Sankara Gurukula Veda Patasala Managing Trustee V. Sriram, at a programme organised at SBI local head office here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashwini Kumar said “to demonstrate our commitment to environmental sustainability, renewable and green energy, we have donated ₹18 lakh for solar power system to Sri Sankara Gurukula Veda Patasala.” SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar said the solar power system will enable uninterrupted power supply and also help the patasala save on electricity bills. Mr. Sriram thanked the bank.

Sri Sankara Gurukul Veda Patasala (SSGVP), Hyderabad, is a charitable trust started in 1984 to disseminate knowledge in vedic sciences and shastras through gurukulam system of teaching. The patasala presently has 150 students who are provided training in the Indian traditional Veda recitation. The students are also taught mathematics, social science, modern science, computer education, SBI said in a release.

