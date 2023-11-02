ADVERTISEMENT

SBI donates vehicle to ashram for destitute

November 02, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

SBI Deputy Managing Director Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, senior officials and others at the function to hand over a vehicle’s key to Matrudevobhava Anadha Ashramam. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The State Bank of India (SBI) is a pioneer in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities in the Indian banking ecosystem, said SBI Deputy Managing Director-Transaction Banking and New Initiative, Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, on a visit to the bank’s Hyderabad Circle (Telangana).

Highlighting the CSR policy of the bank, he said it seeks to integrate economic, environmental and social objectives to implement national priorities for social development. The philosophy is to make a meaningful and measurable impact on the lives of economically, physically, and socially challenged communities, he told a programme organised by the Circle to hand over the keys of a Tata Winger vehicle to Matrudevobhava Anadha Ashramam, Almasguda, Rangareddy district.

A non-profit society founded by Yadaiah in 2018, the ashramam provides shelter to vulnerable persons below the poverty line, ailing, disabled and destitute. The ashramam thanked the bank, SBI said in a release on Wednesday.

SBI Hyderabad Circle CGM Rajesh Kumar said the Circle has undertaken various CSR activities across the State.

CONNECT WITH US