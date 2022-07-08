SBI donates van to CR Foundation

SBI Managing Director (Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries) J. Swaminathan flagging off a vehicle after handing it over to CR Foundation, in Hyderabad, on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, donated a 7-seater Maruti Eeco van to CR Foundation, Kondapur, as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

Handing over the vehicle key to the foundation on Friday, SBI Managing Director (Corporate Banking and Subsidiaries) J. Swaminathan, who is on a visit to Hyderabad Circle, said CSR activity is a noble cause. He appreciated the foundation’s work to uplift the poor and the downtrodden.

Participating in a tree plantation programme, he said SBI plans to undertake 75,000 tree plantations across the State during July and August.

SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran said the bank as part of CSR activities during the year is committed to spend more on sustainability initiatives, transformation of some of the government schools, PHCs and anganwadis.