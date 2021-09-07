SBI donates fire protection system to Sparsh Hospice

SBI Managing Director Challa Srinivasulu Setty (third from right) handing over a cheque, as part of the bank’s CSR activities, towards fire protection system at Sparsh Hospice, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD

07 September 2021 20:02 IST

State Bank of India (SBI), as part of its corporate social responsibility activities, donated ₹ 50 lakh for the fire protection system at Sparsh Hospice, an 80-bed palliative care facility of the Rotary Club of Banjara Hills Charitable Trust in Khajaguda.

Managing Director (Retail and Digital Banking) Challa Srinivasulu Setty, on a visit to the city, participated in a programme to formally hand over the cheque towards the facility comprising pump house, hydrant system, fire detection and alarm system as well as public address system, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release on Tuesday.

As part of another CSR programme of the bank, a seven-seater vehicle, wet grinder, stationery, provisions and hygiene products, together estimated at ₹ 7.50 lakh, were handed over by Mr. Setty to Centre for Social Service, Hayathnagar. The Bank said through SBI-Ladies Club Hyderabad groceries and a number of items, including blankets and clothes, were provided to Divya Jyothi Foundation, Saidabad.

