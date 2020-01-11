Hyderabad

SBI donates compost machine to Skandagiri temple

SBI Chief General Manager of Hyderabad Circle O.P Mishra, CDO & DGM K.V. Bangarraju, AGM Public Relations LSSVD Hanumantha Rao and RMs with temple trustee Srinivasan in Hyderabad on Saturday

SBI Chief General Manager of Hyderabad Circle O.P Mishra, CDO & DGM K.V. Bangarraju, AGM Public Relations LSSVD Hanumantha Rao and RMs with temple trustee Srinivasan in Hyderabad on Saturday  

Hyderabad Circle of the State Bank of India (SBI) has donated an automatic compost machine to Sri Subrahmanyaswamy Devalayam, Skandagiri temple.

On Saturday, Chief General Manager O.P Mishra inaugurated the machine that will turn temple waste like used flowers, leaves and coconut waste into manure. The cost of the machine is nearly ₹6.33 lakh and it has a capacity to handle 100 kg of organic waste per day.

A release from the SBI Circle said the donation was made under corporate social responsibility (CSR) Swatch Bharat activity. Skandagiri is the first temple to instal such a compost machine in Telangana with the support of the bank.

At Skandagiri temple, the management is committed to minimising the impact on environment through eco-friendly practices. The temple is administered by by Skandagiri Sri Subramanya Swamy Sanathana Dharma Trust.

The donation of the machine also reflects SBI’s commitment towards eco-friendly, sustainable clean and green environment, a press release informed.

