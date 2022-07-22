SBI donates ambulance to UoH

July 22, 2022 18:54 IST

The State Bank of India has donated an ambulance to the University of Hyderabad.

Managing Director (Risk, Compliance and SARG) Ashwini Kumar Tewari, on a visit to SBI Hyderabad Circle, handed over the vehicle which, on behalf of the university, was received by UoH Registrar Devesh Nigam and Deputy Registrar Abhishek Kumar, the bank said in a release on Friday.

Mr. Tewari highlighted the four-decade-long relationship between UoH and SBI. The ambulance will be helpful for the health centre on campus to attend to students and employees in emergency situations. He also underlined the scope of collaboration between the two institutions in areas of research.

Appreciating the gesture of SBI, Mr. Nigam spoke of the possibility of collaboration between the university and State Bank Institute of Rural Banking here. SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran thanked the university and its employees for patronising SBI.

During the visit, Mr. Tewari also planted saplings. SBI is planning to plant 75,000 saplings across the State this month and in August, the bank said.