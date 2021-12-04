SBI donates ambulance to city hospital

The State Bank of India (SBI) has donated an emergency response ambulance to Care Hospital, Banjara Hills.

SBI managing director (Retail and Digital Banking) Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, on a short visit to the city in connection with various official engagements, handed over the keys on Thursday. He emphasised the need to enlarge availability of health infrastructure to tackle any eventuality arising from the new COVID variant.

The donation was aimed at further strengthening medical infrastructure to the public. The bank has decided to enter into tie-up arrangements with select hospitals in the State to provide ambulance services on its behalf, SBI Telangana Circle said in a release.

Mr.Setty also inaugurated SBI e-Corner at the Local Head Office in Koti here. Multiple automated teller machines such as those for cash deposit, ADWM for both cash deposit and withdrawal, Swayam for Pass Book printing, CDK for deposit of cheques have been provided. The e-corner can be accessed round the clock.

Customers can also avail themselves of mini statement, balance enquiry, transfer of funds and host of other facilities at the centre. Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran spoke on the CSR activities of the bank.