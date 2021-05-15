SBI donates 15 oxygen concentrators to three districts

HYDERABAD

15 May 2021 22:52 IST

State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, has donated five oxygen concentrators each to Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Gadwal districts, as part of COVID relief operations.

The CSR activity, of handing over the equipment costing ₹12.25 lakh, was organised virtually from SBI local head office here and attended by Narayanpet Collector Hari Chandana, Vikarabad Collector Pausumi Basu and DMHO of Jogulamba Gadwal district Chandu Naik.

Chief General Manager of the SBI Circle Om Prakash Mishra said strengthening the public health response is the first step towards providing relief to the affected families. SBI was extending support in the fight against COVID and spent over ₹2 crore last year on a number of measures, including provision of medical equipment. It has also identified NGOs to support them in setting up makeshift hospitals or COVID care centres. He thanked the district authorities for the support towards vaccination of bank staff on a priority basis and smooth functioning of branches.

A release from SBI said while thanking the bank for the donation, the District Collectors sought additional support to combat the pandemic. Mr. Mishra assured them of the bank’s continued support.