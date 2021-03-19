SBI District Sales Hub opened

Support for Customer Service Points

A District Sales Hub (DSH) of the State Bank of India for the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad was inaugurated on Thursday by the bank’s Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra.

DSH plays an important role in supporting the Customer Service Points (CSP) for better customer reach and improved financial inclusion. The hub has been established to facilitate faster account opening and delivery of banking services to customers through Business Correspondent-CSP channel in the twin cities, Mr.Misra said on the occasion.

He urged representatives of CSPs to provide quality customer service. The CSPs that did well in terms of opening savings account and mobilising membership for social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and opened savings account were felicitated by the CGM, a release from SBI said.