Hyderabad

SBI District Sales Hub opened

A District Sales Hub (DSH) of the State Bank of India for the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad was inaugurated on Thursday by the bank’s Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager Om Prakash Mishra.

DSH plays an important role in supporting the Customer Service Points (CSP) for better customer reach and improved financial inclusion. The hub has been established to facilitate faster account opening and delivery of banking services to customers through Business Correspondent-CSP channel in the twin cities, Mr.Misra said on the occasion.

He urged representatives of CSPs to provide quality customer service. The CSPs that did well in terms of opening savings account and mobilising membership for social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and opened savings account were felicitated by the CGM, a release from SBI said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2021 12:32:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sbi-district-sales-hub-opened/article34103293.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY