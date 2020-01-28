SBI directed to refund ₹6.41 lakh to NGO

A consumer forum directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to refund ₹6.41 lakh and pay ₹50,000 as compensation for failing to furnish proof that it credited money to the Income Tax Department paid by an NGO.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Hyderabad - I was dealing with a complaint filed by Aware (India) Foundation.

The NGO stated that in August 2004, it remitted ₹6.41 lakh as dues to the I-T Department. After completion of I-T assessment, the department in January 2013 issued orders that the NGO is entitled for a refund.

The NGO stated that the Assistant Director of Income Tax (Exemptions) – II wrote a letter to the bank in June 2012, which was then Bank of Saurashtra, and had not yet merged with SBI, directing it to upload the tax remittance form. He also informed the NGO that no response from the bank was forthcoming.

The forum noted that the onus of providing proof about the transfer of funds from the bank to the IT Department was on the former.

The respondents did not furnish documents relating to the funds transfer. The bank had also maintained that post-merger, records of State Bank of Saurashtra were not available.

Taking evidences on record, the forum directed the bank to refund ₹6.41 lakh and pay ₹50,000 compensation apart from ₹5,000 costs.

Faulty LED TV

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum Hyderabad – II directed Bajaj Electronics, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd. and its authorised service centre to refund the cost of an LED television, and pay ₹10,000 as compensation. The TV was not repaired despite being within the warranty period.

The forum was dealing with a complaint filed by M, Vishwanath, a lawyer and resident of RC Puram, who stated that he paid ₹26,020 for the TV and that after 15 months, it began to develop problems. He also stated that despite being within the warranty period of three years, the problem was not attended to.

For their part, Bajaj Electronics denied all allegations. The company also stated that it was only a dealer of Toshiba products and was not responsible for the product.

The other respondents were not present.

The forum, after taking all available evidence placed on record, stated that despite being issued a legal notice, the respondents did not reply. This, it noted, amounts to deficiency in service.

Apart from the refund and compensation, the forum imposed costs of ₹5,000.