SBI conducts awareness drive on cyber frauds across Telangana 

State Bank of India (SBI) conducted cyber fraud awareness drive at places of public gatherings such as parks, railway stations, indoor stadiums, retail outlets, panchayat offices, schools and pensioners association across Telangana on Sunday.

The drive was organised as a measure to alert public to the menace, various modus operandi scamsters are adopting and help people safeguard themselves against such frauds.

More than 1,000 employees participated in the drive conducted at 100 locations across the State. It was the largest such awareness drive taken up by the State-owned lender in public interest, especially against people falling victims and losing money to fraudsters, SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release.

The awareness campaign witnessed encouraging participation from all segments of the public. The bank’s efforts to spread awareness of the rising trend of spam, fraud calls and messages came in for appreciation. Various audio and video clips, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat address in which he spoke on ‘digital arrest scams’, were played. Many customers shared experiences of receiving calls and texts with fraudulent links.

Several officials from the Local Head Office also participated in the awareness programmes and informed the public to be vigilant and report such instances by calling the toll free number 1930 or by lodging a complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in, SBI said.