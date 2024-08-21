SBI chairman-designate opens five new facilities in & around Hyderabad 

Five new offices/ branches of State Bank of India (SBI) established in and around Hyderabad were inaugurated by chairman-designate of the bank Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Tuesday (August 21, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional business office-Ramachandra Puram; specialised currency administration branch, Gachibowli; Genome Valley branch; Mallampet branch and Malaysian township branch were the facilities Mr. Setty, who is the managing director-International Banking, Global Markets and Technology of SBI, opened virtually during an official visit to the city.

He also inaugurated the renovated entrance lobby of SBI Local Head Office (LHO), Hyderabad, addressed the staff and attended a few other official meetings, the bank stated in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the LHO, he said SBI remains committed to providing world-class banking services and facilities. On his elevation, he said, “I am inheriting the strongest bank in the country... the realisation of the potential of the organisation should be our collective dream. Let us dream big.”

These new branches are a testament to SBI’s dedication to expanding footprint and ensuring its services are accessible to a broader audience. “We are committed to leveraging technology for improving customer engagement and operational efficiency. The new branches are equipped with modern facilities,” he said.

Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad Circle Rajesh Kumar said the chairman-designate is a native of Telangana: “It is indeed a proud moment for each and every one from the State. Being his home ground, the State stood to benefit from his leadership.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.