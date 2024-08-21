ADVERTISEMENT

SBI chairman-designate opens five new facilities in & around Hyderabad 

Published - August 21, 2024 04:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India chairman designate Challa Sreenivasulu Setty inaugurating the renovated entrance lobby of SBI Local Head Office, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Five new offices/ branches of State Bank of India (SBI) established in and around Hyderabad were inaugurated by chairman-designate of the bank Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Tuesday (August 21, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Regional business office-Ramachandra Puram; specialised currency administration branch, Gachibowli; Genome Valley branch; Mallampet branch and Malaysian township branch were the facilities Mr. Setty, who is the managing director-International Banking, Global Markets and Technology of SBI, opened virtually during an official visit to the city.

He also inaugurated the renovated entrance lobby of SBI Local Head Office (LHO), Hyderabad, addressed the staff and attended a few other official meetings, the bank stated in a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the LHO, he said SBI remains committed to providing world-class banking services and facilities. On his elevation, he said, “I am inheriting the strongest bank in the country... the realisation of the potential of the organisation should be our collective dream. Let us dream big.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

These new branches are a testament to SBI’s dedication to expanding footprint and ensuring its services are accessible to a broader audience. “We are committed to leveraging technology for improving customer engagement and operational efficiency. The new branches are equipped with modern facilities,” he said.

Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad Circle Rajesh Kumar said the chairman-designate is a native of Telangana: “It is indeed a proud moment for each and every one from the State. Being his home ground, the State stood to benefit from his leadership.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US