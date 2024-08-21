GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SBI chairman-designate opens five new facilities in & around Hyderabad 

Published - August 21, 2024 04:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
State Bank of India chairman designate Challa Sreenivasulu Setty inaugurating the renovated entrance lobby of SBI Local Head Office, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.  

State Bank of India chairman designate Challa Sreenivasulu Setty inaugurating the renovated entrance lobby of SBI Local Head Office, Hyderabad, on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Five new offices/ branches of State Bank of India (SBI) established in and around Hyderabad were inaugurated by chairman-designate of the bank Challa Sreenivasulu Setty on Tuesday (August 21, 2024).

Regional business office-Ramachandra Puram; specialised currency administration branch, Gachibowli; Genome Valley branch; Mallampet branch and Malaysian township branch were the facilities Mr. Setty, who is the managing director-International Banking, Global Markets and Technology of SBI, opened virtually during an official visit to the city.

He also inaugurated the renovated entrance lobby of SBI Local Head Office (LHO), Hyderabad, addressed the staff and attended a few other official meetings, the bank stated in a release.

Speaking at the LHO, he said SBI remains committed to providing world-class banking services and facilities. On his elevation, he said, “I am inheriting the strongest bank in the country... the realisation of the potential of the organisation should be our collective dream. Let us dream big.”

These new branches are a testament to SBI’s dedication to expanding footprint and ensuring its services are accessible to a broader audience. “We are committed to leveraging technology for improving customer engagement and operational efficiency. The new branches are equipped with modern facilities,” he said.

Chief General Manager of SBI Hyderabad Circle Rajesh Kumar said the chairman-designate is a native of Telangana: “It is indeed a proud moment for each and every one from the State. Being his home ground, the State stood to benefit from his leadership.”

