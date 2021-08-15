SBI CGM urges staff to ingrain better work culture

State Bank of India Hyderabad (SBI) Circle Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran has underscored the need for the staff to ingrain better work culture, as part of which they should welcome customers with a smile, serve them courteously and resolve their problems.

Speaking after unfurling the Tricolor as part of the Independence Day celebrations organised at SBI Local Head Office in Koti on Sunday, he urged them to “work with passion, discipline, hard work, focus, belief and self confidence.” Also, he asked them to re-dedicate themselves to the cause of building a strong Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The senior banker recollected the contribution made by SBI for national growth by lending to MSMEs as well as for agriculture, retail and infrastructure sectors through a host of financial products and also appreciated the work of the staff.

The Hyderabad Circle, in a release, said staff and their wards who excelled in academics and sports were felicitated on the occasion. As part of corporate social responsibility initiatives, the bank donated groceries, blankets, clothes, masks and sanitisers to Lalana Welfare Organisation, Nagole.