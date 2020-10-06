SBI ATM cut open, ₹ 11.55 lakh stolen

STAFF REPORTER

Scene of crime on State Highway

An automated teller machine of State Bank of India, Anneparthy branch, on the Narketpally-Addanki state highway near Nalgonda town was cut open and ₹ 11.55 lakh stolen from it, the police said.

The incident is suspected to have taken place in the intervening hours of Saturday and Sunday, when the CCTV units on the premises and the ATM room were disconnected. According to officials, the ATM chest was replenished before closing of business on Saturday.

Investigation officer from Nalgonda Rural police A. Rajasekhar Reddy said they gathered from the last recorded footage that a few men had entered the ATM premises wearing masks.

The incident scene also suggested that the unidentified persons had used gas cutters to break open the teller machine.