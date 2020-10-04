SBI adopts 5 villages in Sangareddy district

HYDERABAD

04 October 2020 01:16 IST

Five villages in Mannur mandal of Sangareddy district have been adopted by the State Bank of India through its SBI Foundation for integrated rural development interventions under the SBI Gram Seva initiative.

Tumnoor, Mugdampur, Dhanwar, Islampur and Usrikapally are the five villages that have been adopted to bring about socio-economic changes. SBI Foundation is collaborating with NGO-Bhavishya Bharat as implementation partner.

A release said SBI Gram Seva was simultaneously launched in four other States on October 2. It was a virtual launch, in which SBI Hyderabad Circle Chief General Manager O.P.Mishra and senior executives of SBI Foundation participated. Addressing the programme, Mr. Mishra said the benefits of latest technological advancement need to be made available to villages in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, education, health and sanitation for improving the quality of living of the people. Such a move will equip this large segment of economy to be an effective partner in the inclusive growth of the country.

Through SBI Foundation, the bank is attempting to link the individual development efforts with the specific government implementing agency (panchayats) for partaking in all the developmental interventions over a period of three years.