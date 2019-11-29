SBI adopts 15 tigers in NZP

State Bank of India, as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, has adopted 15 tigers of the Nehru Zoological Park, under the zoo’s Animal Adoption Programme.

At an event organised near the tiger enclosure at the zoo on Friday, banks Hyderbad Circle DGM K. V. Bangar Raju presented a cheque for ₹15 lakh to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shoba, in the presence of other forest and zoo officials.

Later, Mr. Bangar Raju took a round of the zoo and appreciated the animal care and maintenance of the zoo. He called Hyderabad’s zoo the best in the country.

They visited all the animal enclosures and night enclosures, safari park, mouse deer conservation and breeding centre and vulture conservation and breeding centre, besides other areas, a press release by the zoo said.

A study tour by directors and veterinary officers of the Maharashtra Zoo Authority to the Nehru Zoological Park would be conducted on November 28 and 29, said the note.