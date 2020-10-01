GHMC election will be fought on ‘truth and lies’: BJP

HYDERABAD

01 October 2020 22:05 IST

Save the twin cities from TRS, says MLC

The forthcoming GHMC elections would be between “ truth and lies” as the ruling TRS had totally failed, at the State and GHMC levels, to improve basic amenities to people, forgetting the promises made during elections, said Telangana BJP Hyderabad president and MLC N. Ramchander Rao on Thursday.

“The TRS leaders led by KCR and KTR had made tall promises before the municipal elections last time and they are repeating the same false assurances like providing free two-bedroom houses for all. The loss of three lives in recent rains, water-logged roads and submerged colonies were a stark proof of the administration failure,” he said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Rao urged people to “liberate and save Hyderabad city” from the clutches of the TRS and MIM “which had utterly neglected overall development of the capital”. He was of the opinion that people, particularly those in the capital, had realised the folly of continuously supporting TRS and were now determined to “teach a lesson to the ruling party and its ally, Majlis”.

The BJP was for building civic infrastructure like new flyovers and bridges. However, laying foundation stone for proposed projects alone did not constitute “development”.

The MLC was confident of his party putting up a good show this time and capturing the mayor post as “people no longer want to be deceived by TRS leaders”. He accused ruling party corporators of having become “notorious for their brazen acts” over the last few years.

The educated youth too were frustrated owing to lack of employment opportunities in the government. “The government’s claim of creating one lakh jobs is a total lie as the figures do not match with those provided by the TS Public Service Commission,” he said. Employees and teachers too were unhappy over non-fulfilment of their demands like pay revision and increase of retirement age, he said.