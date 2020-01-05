Save the nation: Owaisi

AIMIM president and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi called upon people to come forward to save the nation and the Constitution.

Addressing a well-attended meeting at the district headquarters here on Saturday night organised by Samvidhan Raksha Samithi, Mr. Owaisi said that they were proud Indian Muslims and will remain the same.

“No one can take away Indianness from us. India’s reputation has taken a beating across the globe with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the moves on National Register for Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). We request everyone to join hands to protest against the Union Government decisions,” said Mr. Owaisi.

Stating that NRC and NPR were aimed at oppressing the downtrodden, the AIMIM president said Congress was not coming forward to join hands with others in this regard.

Claiming that he has been threatened for opposing CAA, NRC and NPR, he said he was ready to die for the nation.

Mr. Owaisi urged the people to make one-minute video ‘Mera Samvidhan’ and post it on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

He also exhorted people to hold a rally in the intervening night of January 25-26 by holding Tricolour and singing the national anthem to protect the Constitution.