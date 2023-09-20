Save country from communal elements, CPI leader exhorts Jana Seva Dal members

September 20, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - KHAMMAM

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K.Narayana has called upon the members of the party’s ‘Jana Seva Dal’ to strive with firm resolve to protect the democratic and secular values of the country.

He was speaking at the valedictory session of the 10-day national level ‘Jana Seva Dal’ training camp, which concluded in Khammam on Tuesday.

Addressing the volunteers of the Jana Seva Dal, Mr.Narayana alleged that the communal forces were trying to undermine democratic values and weaken the Constitution with ‘sinister designs’.

The members of Jana Seva Dal should work with a missionary zeal to protect the country from ‘communal elements’ and safeguard the Constitution, he said.

CPI State secretary and former Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said youth, who constitute nearly half of the country’s population, alone can bring social change. He alleged that the governments at the Centre and in the State remained apathetic to the problem of unemployment and other issues concerning youth.

The Jana Seva Dal members should spearhead mass movements to espouse the cause of unemployed youth, poor and underprivileged sections of society, he exhorted.

CPI State secretariat member Bagam Hemanth Rao, the party’s State control commission member Mohd. Maulana and Khammam district secretary Potu Prasad were present.

