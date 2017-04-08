Satyam Babu felicitated

After spending over eight years as a convict in prison, Satyam Babu, who was acquitted in the rape and murder of Ayesha Meera case, was felicitated in the city on Saturday.

Office-bearers and supporters of Mala Sankshema Sangham, the organisation that felicitated him, recounted Mr. Babu’s struggle and poverty even as they accused the police of framing him.

Mr. Babu, however, refused to speak against the State or reveal whether he would take on it in the court.

“My family is now in immense poverty and we do not even have a roof over our head. I hope the government recognises our plight,” he said, while refusing to comment on whether he would be suing the government for the hardship that he undergone while in prison.

Last month, the High Court acquitted Mr. Babu, who was sentenced to life in prison by a court in Vijayawada for the alleged murder and rape that took place in a hostel in 2007.

While setting him free, the High Court had also pulled up the police administration.

Lapses in case

“The police officials say the case will now go to the Supreme Court. There are several lapses by the police and an innocent has been victimised. We will stand by Satyam Babu come what may,” said P. Ram Prasad, a member of Mala Sankshema Sangham.