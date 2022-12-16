Satisfied with what I did for Hyderabad, says Chandrababu Naidu

December 16, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

Former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said he was satisfied with what he had done for the development of Hyderabad about 20 years ago though people may not acknowledge the same.

“If you see Hyderabad now, people may not remember me because it has been 20 years since... they may not acknowledge [too], but I am satisfied with what I have done,” he said at the valedictory of the 20th year celebrations of Indian School of Business (ISB), a prestigious institution that took shape during his reign as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh.

Taking a walk down memory lane, during a conversation with founding Dean of ISB Pramanth Raj Sinha, he spoke of the efforts behind convincing a team of global business heads evaluating Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai for a B-school to set it up Hyderabad or impressing on Microsoft founder Bill Gates to establish the tech major’s India development centre in the city. Recalling how barring the Hyderabad Central University, the area was nothing but barren land, Mr.Naidu said his government constructed a new city, Gachibowli, for the National Games thus triggering development in the neighbourhood that had seen little development.

“At the end of the day, what you have done is important... not expecting anything in return from anybody. People gave me this opportunity to serve Andhra Pradesh,” he said, guffawing that his record as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for nine years and opposition leader for 10 years could not be broken since the State has since been divided. Noting that his successors have continued with almost all his policies, he said it is possible for him to develop the present Andhra Pradesh as also Hyderabad on the back of the goodwill that exists.

India poised to be top economy To applause from the full house that consisted of ISB students, faculty members, business leaders among others, Mr.Naidu said the goal should be make India one of the top two economies by the 100th year of Independence. Spelling out his vision for India in 2047, he said “Indians will be wealth creators globally, the richest community and also job providers. [Make note] Indians are also going to dominate in public and corporate governance, where ISB will play a major role,” he said, calling upon the business managers to contribute to public policy making and working to address inequalities in the society.

“In corporate or public governance leaders make all the difference,” Mr.Naidu said, pointing out that India will achieve new heights provided all work together. In pursuing its goals, the emphasis should be on ensuring that welfare and development move in tandem as wealth otherwise will be concentrated with only a few. Underscoring the role of institutions such as ISB to development, Mr.Naidu said he wished to see it figuring in the top three globally.

ISB Dean Madan Pillutla said the B-school’s accomplishment has been pretty impressive for a 20-year old institution and it aspired to be in the top 10 rankings globally. “We want students to conduct India relevant research that is globally respected,” he added.

