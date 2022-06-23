Satavahana University students excel in NIPER JEE
Several students of the Satavahana University College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at LMD campus excelled in NIPER JEE-2022 for admission into various Masters and Ph. D programmes in the field of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Management.
In a press release issued here, college principal B. Bhagyalakshmi said that K. Lakshmi Naga Sandhya secured an opportunity to pursue Ph. D by excelling in NIPER JEE.
Five other students – Rajyalakshmi, Lasya Priya, Bhavana, Sowmya Bhavani and Sai Kiran, have qualified for M. Pharm course.
Satavahana University vice-chancellor S. Mallesh, registrar M. Varaprasad, assistant registrar Y. Kishore and other faculty and staff congratulated the students for coming out with flying colours.
