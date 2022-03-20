Hyderabad

Satavahana University holds orientation programme for unemployed youth

Collector R V Karnan addressing unemployed youth at an orientation programme organised by the Satavahana University on competitive recruitment tests in Karimnagar on Sunday.

A prudent preparation strategy, a thorough understanding of fundamental concepts of all subjects and better grasp of general knowledge and current affairs holds the key to emerge successful in competitive recruitment tests, said Collector R V Karnan.

He was speaking at an orientation programme organised by the Satavahana University in coordination with the Telangana Group-I Officers’ Association for the aspirants of Group-I, Group II and other jobs here on Sunday.

Referring to the State government’s decision to fill over 80,000 vacancies in various government departments soon, he said, “It’s a great opportunity for unemployed youth and focused approach is essential to crack the ensuing competitive recruitment tests.”

Comprehensive study of all topics related to Telangana and a positive outlook will prove immensely beneficial for excelling in the forthcoming competitive recruitment examinations, he remarked.

Satavahana University Vice-Chancellor S Mallesh, RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy Assistant Director R Giridhar and others were present.


