Satavahana University gets 12 B status from UGC

Staff members felicitate Vice-Chancellor

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has accorded the much awaited 12-B status to the Satavahana University in the town.

The name of the university has been included in the list of universities under Section 12 (B) of the UGC Act, 1956.

The UGC in its 556 th meeting held in New Delhi on March 10 ratified the recommendations of the expert committee which visited the university on December 9 and 10 last year based on a proposal submitted by the university seeking the 12 B status.

This will enable the university to receive Central grants to support the research and academic activities, sources said.

Meanwhile, the University staff led by Assistant Registrar Y Kishore felicitated the University Vice-Chancellor S Mallesh to mark the momentous occasion here on Wednesday.