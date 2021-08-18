Sarvayi Papanna was a great revolutionary: Srinivas Goud

MEDAK

18 August 2021 22:20 IST

Excise Minister Srinivas Goud said that Sardar Sarvayi Papanna Goud was a great revolutionary and will be remembered forever.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of Sarvayi Papanna at the district headquarters town on Wednesday, Mr Srinivas Goud alleged that the rulers in combined Andhra Pradesh buried the actual history of Telangana. “Papanna was a great leader and he had conquered Golkonda Fort. He was the man who attacked the kingdoms and distributed the wealth to the poor,” said Mr. Srinivas Goud, adding that caste-based professions got a recognition only under the rule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) after formation of separate State.

MLA M Padma Devender Reddy, MLS S. Subhash Reddy and others were present.

