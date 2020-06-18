Sarvail collegestudents excel

Hyderabad

18 June 2020 23:57 IST

Students of the Telangana Residential Junior College, Sarvail, in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district achieved 98.58% passes in the second year of Intermediate with 139 out of the 141 clearing the exam. Among those who passed 137 secured A grade. In the first year results too, the college recorded impressive performance with 96.12% passes. Out of the 155 students, 149 cleared all the papers and among them 142 secured A grade.

