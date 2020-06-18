Hyderabad

Sarvail collegestudents excel

Students of the Telangana Residential Junior College, Sarvail, in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district achieved 98.58% passes in the second year of Intermediate with 139 out of the 141 clearing the exam. Among those who passed 137 secured A grade. In the first year results too, the college recorded impressive performance with 96.12% passes. Out of the 155 students, 149 cleared all the papers and among them 142 secured A grade.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 1:00:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sarvail-college-students-excel/article31864299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY