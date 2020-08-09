Sarpanch held for ‘acting as Maoist courier’

Sodi Chalapathi, 32, sarpanch of Puligundala, a border village in Charla mandal, was arrested by the police on Sunday on the charge of acting as a courier for Maoists and mobilising people and funds for the CPI (Maoist) meetings held recently deep inside jungles in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.
Chalapathi was apprehended by a team of special party police during patrolling at Ricepeta area on the periphery of Charla town late on Saturday evening, police said.
He had been allegedly acting as a courier for a top State-level leader of the CPI (Maoist) for the past few months.
He allegedly mobilised money by writing threat letters to several contractors and businessmen for funding the Maoist activities and supplied medicines and essential commodities to the ultras, a police press release said.
He was earlier arrested on the charge of working as a courier for Maoists — Kiran and Lachanna in 2015, the press release added.
The Charla police arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
In a statement, Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra said stern action would be taken against those aiding Maoists and supporting the activities of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath