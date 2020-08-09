Sarpanch held for ‘acting as Maoist courier’

Sodi Chalapathi, 32, sarpanch of Puligundala, a border village in Charla mandal, was arrested by the police on Sunday on the charge of acting as a courier for Maoists and mobilising people and funds for the CPI (Maoist) meetings held recently deep inside jungles in the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Chalapathi was apprehended by a team of special party police during patrolling at Ricepeta area on the periphery of Charla town late on Saturday evening, police said.

He had been allegedly acting as a courier for a top State-level leader of the CPI (Maoist) for the past few months.

He allegedly mobilised money by writing threat letters to several contractors and businessmen for funding the Maoist activities and supplied medicines and essential commodities to the ultras, a police press release said.

He was earlier arrested on the charge of working as a courier for Maoists — Kiran and Lachanna in 2015, the press release added.

The Charla police arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In a statement, Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra said stern action would be taken against those aiding Maoists and supporting the activities of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation.