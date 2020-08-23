Santosh Babu’s widow honoured

hyderabad

23 August 2020 23:46 IST

special correspondent hyderabad

Santoshi Babu, widow of Colonel Santosh Babu, who made the supreme sacrifice with 19 other soldiers while defending Indian borders against Chinese aggression, was honoured by Smriti Joshi, Chairperson of local Army Wives Welfare Association, for her contribution in the city on Saturday.The event was part of a week-long annual programme. where Army commemorates the contribution of families of serving and fallen soldiers.

