Santosh Babu in every heart and on every lip

SURYAPET

17 June 2020 23:45 IST

Given restrictions due to COVID-19 lockdown, a unique tribute was paid to slain Colonel Santosh Babu. White masks embossed with the slain officer’s image in uniform were a common sight at Vidyanagar, where the ward’s councillor Kakkireni Srinivas distributed them.

“The message is to pay our respects while keeping in mind the pandemic situation,” he said.

Mr. Srinivas, councillor of ward 44-Vidyanagar, ordered thousand such masks in Hyderabad and ensured they were distributed to police officials, general public, mediapersons and visitors on Wednesday.

“The whole colony knows their son is in the Army, but we never thought he was such a high-ranking officer. They are a gentle family. His father Upender is a regular morning walker,” he added.

Outside the house, father-in-law of the Colonel, T. Venkateswara Rao, also wearing the imprinted mask was inconsolable. “If their family was brave in sending its son to the Army, I thought my daughter marrying him was courageous too. Many had discouraged the match, but we went ahead. We are proud now,” he said, shaking and eyes filled with tears.

For Mr. Dileep Kumar, a businessman and colony resident, the idea of distributing such masks is only “a small act”. “They are such a simple family. Santosh Babu made Suryapet and the country proud,” he says.

Colony residents along with its councillor have also organised small meals and shelter for visitors from far-off areas. They promised the Colonel’s family to bear all expenditure related to the last rites.