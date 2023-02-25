Sanofi, Jubilant Bhartia Group plan new facilities in Hyderabad

February 25, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad’s status as a Life Sciences hub got a boost on Saturday, with French multinational Sanofi and Jubilant Bhartia Group announcing plans for new facilities.

Sanofi said it will be strengthening its Global Medical Hub in the city to support growth ambitions and build workforce for future. Currently, the hub plans 350-strong workforce, which it will significantly expand later.

The Global Medical Hub in Telangana will be a key part of the company’s vision for 2025 and beyond that includes expanding current activities and assessing the establishment of new ones. It will drive innovation, research and development in healthcare, leveraging Sanofi’s expertise and experience in this sector, said Head of Group of Sites, International, Sanofi, Mathew Cherian.

“We are delighted to invest in Telangana as it provides a best-in-class business environment that supports life sciences. The State offers forward-looking policies that encourage investments and has a highly qualified talent pool,” Mr. Cherian said in a release shared by Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office.

“Telangana cements its position as a global life sciences hub! Global healthcare company @sanofi announced to establish its Global Medical Hub in Hyderabad. The announcement was made after the Sanofi team met Minister @KTRBRS on the sidelines of #BioAsia2023,” the Minister’s office tweeted.

Mr. Rao said that Hyderabad has an excellent business environment that is supported by the government, with focus on the Life Sciences sector. With Sanofi’s investment, the city now has four of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies through their direct centres.

Jubilant Bhartia Group to set up centre at Genome Valley

In another announcement, the Minister’s office said that Jubilant Bhartia Group will be setting up a facility at Genome Valley to benefit from the talent pool of the city.

The announcement followed a meeting of the Group’s founder and co-chairman Hari S. Bhartia with Mr. Rao at BioAsia 2023. “Jubilant’s entry is a testament to the city’s vibrant ecosystem, extraordinary infrastructure and rich talent pool that drive innovation. With its entry, Hyderabad will host all major CROs in India and has emerged as Life Sciences Research Capital,” the Minister said, assuring full support to the Group.

“Hyderabad provides a favourable ecosystem for developing biotechnology and life sciences businesses, with a variety of qualified talent pools, world-class infrastructure and business-friendly government. Jubilant Biosys will explore setting up a state of art facility in Genome Valley in near future,” Mr. Bhartia said.