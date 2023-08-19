ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitation workers of Hyderabad civic body begin stir for higher wages

August 19, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

The strike notice was given to the Commissioner on August 11, and a massive demonstration was conducted on Friday

The Hindu Bureau

With Sanitation and Transport workers striking, garbage has been left uncleared on streets at several locations of the city on Saturday. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Workers from all wings of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have gone on strike from August 18, demanding regularisation and better wages for the outsourcing and contract workers in the corporation. 

Workers from Sanitation, Entomology, Horticulture, Sports, Transport and other wings are part of the strike called for by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union.

With Sanitation and Transport workers striking, garbage has been left uncleared on streets at several locations of the city on Saturday.

The strike notice was given to the Commissioner on August 11, and a massive demonstration was conducted on Friday in front of the GHMC head office.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US