Sanitation workers of Hyderabad civic body begin stir for higher wages

August 19, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

Workers from all wings of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have gone on strike from August 18, demanding regularisation and better wages for the outsourcing and contract workers in the corporation.

Workers from Sanitation, Entomology, Horticulture, Sports, Transport and other wings are part of the strike called for by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union.

With Sanitation and Transport workers striking, garbage has been left uncleared on streets at several locations of the city on Saturday.

The strike notice was given to the Commissioner on August 11, and a massive demonstration was conducted on Friday in front of the GHMC head office.