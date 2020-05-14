Hyderabad

Sanitation worker tests positive

A GHMC sanitaiton worker has tested positive for coronavirus, sending the officials into a tizzy on Thursday. Residing in Meerpet limits, the worker is part of a sweepers’ team deployed in Bagh Amberpet limits, and had been absent from duties for the past one week, higher officials informed. She was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 infection recently, fuelling fears about the status of the remaining team members.

“She is part of a nine-member team, and as soon as she was diagnosed positive, we sent all the remaining women in her team into home quarantine. Samples collected from them were sent for testing, and seven samples tested negative. One result is yet to come,” informed an official.

