Sanitation drive stepped up in flood-ravaged Moranchapally

August 01, 2023 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - JAYASHANKAR BHUPALPALLY

The Hindu Bureau

Fogging operation underway in flood-affected Moranchapally village in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Monday | Photo Credit: P. Sridhar

The fate of Gaddam Mahalakshmi, who was swept away by flash floods in a local stream at Moranchapally in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday remained unknown even as search operation to trace her continued till reports last came in on Monday night. Three villagers of Moranchapally were killed in Thursday’s flash floods.

The bodies of Sarojana, 60, and Odireddy, 70, were recovered from separate locations downstream on Saturday. The body of another flood victim identified as Gorre Vajramma was retrieved from the stream a few kilometres from the village on Sunday night.

The local police conducted drone-assisted search operation in the downstream villages including Vajinepally to trace Mahalakshmi on Monday. Superintendent of Police P Karunakar oversaw the search operation.

Meanwhile, sanitation drive was stepped up in the flood-ravaged Moranchapally village to prevent outbreak of diseases. Dry weather prevailed throughout the day in Moranchapally even as its neighbouring Chelpur and other villages witnesses slight drizzle on Monday evening.

