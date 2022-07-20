Hyderabad

Sanitation drive stepped up in flood-affected areas

Flood waters from the swollen Godavari surround several low-lying areas in Bhadrachalam. File photo: Special Arrangement
The Hindu Bureau BHADRACHALAM July 20, 2022 18:02 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 03:05 IST

As the flood in the Godavari started receding at Bhadrachalam, the district administration launched a major sanitation drive in the temple town to prevent outbreak of seasonal diseases.

The water level in the Godavari receded to 49 feet, three feet below the danger mark, at the temple town at 9 pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The sanitation staff embarked on a major exercise to spray bleaching powder and carry out fogging operations in low-lying areas of the temple town, where a large quantity of silt and garbage piled up emanating stench even as the floodwater started receding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hundreds of people of flood-affected areas of Bhadrachalam continued to stay in the relief camps even as the Godavari still flowed above the second flood warning level of 48 feet till reports last were received on Tuesday night.

Additional motors were pressed into service to pump out stagnant drain water at the Vista complex near the Karakatta (flood bank) on Tuesday morning, sources said.

Collector D Anudeep oversaw the sanitation drive in the temple town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Hyderabad
Telangana
flood
Read more...