Sanitation drive in city

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, with senior GHMC officials, launched a special sanitation drive in Masab Tank area to clean up the flood-hit city, on Friday.

He released Gambusia fish into a tank on the ITI premises, and said due to incessant rain and floods, a huge quantity of debris, garbage and discarded material accumulated in nalas, colonies, slums, and roads, in GHMC and surrounding municipalities.

There is a chance of spread of diseases, and the drive is being taken up by GHMC as per instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao, he said.

A total of 778 vehicles, and over 27,000 workers are being deployed to remove 5,600 tonnes of debris and garbage per day. So far, about 1 lakh tonne of trash and construction waste have been removed from various localities.