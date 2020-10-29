Sanitation drive extended by 10 days

HYDERABAD

29 October 2020 23:05 IST

GHMC to focus more on 10 circles where flood damage was severe

The special sanitation drive taken up by the GHMC has been extended by 10 more days, to focus more on 10 circles where the flood damage was more.

Citizens seeking garbage clearance in any locality may contact the GHMC emergency control room at 040-21111111, or the mobile contacts of the special sanitation officials appointed circle-wise, a statement from the GHMC informed.

GHMC has collected around 2,000 metric tonnes more garbage on an average from the city during the drive taken up in the aftermath of the floods experienced by various localities recently. Since October 18, when the drive was initiated, up to Wednesday, the corporation’s sanitation workers and staff have ensured removal of a total of 89,134 MT of waste from the six zones of the city, of which 62,996 MT has been moved to the waste processing facility at Jawahar Nagar. In addition, 10,504 MT more of recyclable waste has been separated at the transfer stations.

The special sanitation drive has been taken up upon Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s instructions to clear the 235 colonies, which were under severe impact of flooding during the recent spate of intense rains.

Also, a total of 15,634 MT of construction debris generated from building collapses across the city has been removed and sent to the construction and demolition waste processing plants at Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda.

To enable speedy collection of garbage, additional staff and vehicles are being deployed, the statement said. In addition to the regular 242 vehicles, 495 vehicles have been engaged in garbage collection, which include 177 excavators, 258 tippers, 26 bobcat excavators, 96 six tonne tippers, 126 10 tonne tippers, and 44 tractors.

In order to clear sludge and flood water, 334 pump sets have been deployed. In addition to the 1,008 workers in the monsoon emergency teams, 1,522 more have been deployed on a daily basis. To prevent communicable diseases and mosquito menace, colonies under the impact of flooding are being sprinkled with bleach, anti-larval and germicidal sprays.

In addition to the 23,000 staff from Sanitation and Entomology wings, 2,530 more workers have been deployed on the duty, the statement said. So far, ₹5.51 crore have been spent on the sanitation drive, and in view of extension, ₹5 crore more expenditure will be incurred, it said.