Hyderabad

Sanitary pads distributed to migrant workers

Additional CP (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel distributing sanitary pads to women migrant workers on Saturday.

Additional CP (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel distributing sanitary pads to women migrant workers on Saturday.  

Women migrant labourers have more help coming their way now, thanks to Hyderabad police’s initiative of distributing sanitary pads among them.

On Saturday, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) Shikha Goel distributed over 2,000 packets of sanitary napkins to over 200 women who are taking shelter at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad owing to nationwide lockdown.

“I realised that the women migrant labourers must be facing hygiene issues and not taking care of this basic need. So, soon I got in touch with an NGO and distributed the napkins,” she said.

Ms. Goel said that they had decided to expand the distribution to all areas where migrant workers were camping.

“We will also be distributing the napkins in other areas in the city in the next few days. We want to cover a maximum number of women migrant workers,” Ms. Goel, who is also the in-charge of Hyderabad SHE Teams, said.

