SanghaMitra lends a helping hand to women in distress

Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in association with Rachakonda Security Council initiated a flagship programme, SanghaMitra, to spread awareness on women’s safety issues.
On the last day of the programme on Saturday, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha distributed certificates to trained ‘SanghaMitras’ and lauded Police Commissioner Mahesh M. Bhagwat’s efforts in taking up friendly policing initiatives and prompt actions in the prevention of violence against women.
Addressing the gathering, she stated that Telangana women with inspiration obtained from the separate State movement should aspire to work together to build a progressive, and safe State to empower women.
Ms. Kavitha further said that the mission programmes of SanghaMitra was in line with the extension of SHE Teams initiative taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
She called for initiatives like SanghaMitra across the State spreading the spirit of friendly policing and mentioned that she wants to take an active role and enroll as SanghaMitra.
Earlier, Mr. Mahesh Bhagwat outlined the vision, mission, and initiative taken by Rachakonda police to empower, and train women from Ibrahimpatnam, Choutuppal and Bhongir. He said that they have inspired about 1,000 women creating awareness and instilling self-confidence.
