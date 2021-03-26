Sangareddy is being discriminated: Jagga Reddy

Congress leader stages protest at Ambedkar statue

Stating that he is not getting an opportunity in the Assembly to raise issues related to his constituency, the Sangareddy MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy along with his daughter Jaya Reddy sat on a protest mode at the Ambedkar stature and later walked to the Assembly.

The MLA offered floral tributes to Ambedkar statue and sat there on a protest for some time stating that none of his demands for constituency development were being met with and he was sitting in front of Ambedkar statue to register his protest. Later, along with his daughter he walked till the Assembly to highlight his demands for the constituency.

Speaking at Gun Park, he demanded the Chief Minister to keep his promise of sanctioning a medical college to Sangareddy constituency. He said he had been demanding Rs. 1,000 crores for the constituency development and house sites to the poor but there was no response from the government. He said proposals for a medical college for Sangareddy were sent long back but the government shifted the college to Siddipet. He reminded that CM KCR had promised in the Assembly itself that Sangareddy would be given a medical college but the promise is not honoured so far.

Mr. Reddy said in 2013 about 5,000 people were given house pattas but the TRS government had cleared all those poor people from those sites now. About 40,000 people are waiting for house sites but there is no response from the government.

He said he had been requesting for funds for the constituency but it is being deliberately ignored. Congress party is given little time in the Assembly and whenever there is an effort to raise issues of public concern the mike is immediately cut, he alleged.