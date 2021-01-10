Sangareddy district gets another community radio

Radio Manjeera has programmes catering to different sections of society to empower them

The erstwhile Medak district, now Sangareddy, had established the first community radio in the world — Sangam Radio at Machanoor near Zaheerabad in 2008 and it now caters to about 150 villages in the surrounding areas.

This time, another community radio has come up, in the district headquarters. Radio Manjeera 90.8 FM is a Sangareddy-based Community Radio Station under an NGO called Sister Nivedita Society. It started broadcasting programmes more than a year ago. The radio used to broadcast only two hours’ recorded programme every day due to insufficient/improper infrastructure. Now the station is ready with studio and equipment, capable of handling more programmes.

“Now we have started inviting the general public so as to encourage, empower different kind of communities. To cover various fields/communities/age groups we started conducting different programmes. This radio covers a radius of 20 km reaching 110 villages including Sangareddy,” says Jagdiswar Yadav, Station Coordinator, Radio Manjeera.

Radio Manjeera has been established in Brahma Kumaris Building ground floor, provided by the Brahma Kumaris for free use.

There are several programmes that are being broadcast:

Shubha Sankalpam — well begun is half done — considering this quote, the programme gives out positive thoughts in the morning show every day between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Manalo Mata — This is a discussion programme covering different topics such as water harvesting, energy conservation, traffic rules and other issues. (Five days in a week from 8 a.m. to 8.30 a.m.

Manjeera Melodies is a completely entertainment programme of Telugu film songs everyday from 8.30 a.m. to 9 a.m. (Central government / ministry instructions are also played during this period.

News — 10 minutes of news is relayed directly from Akashvani Hyderabad.

Vijjakka Muchhatlu — A programme in Telangana dialect covering social activities, responsibilities and relationships (9 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. , four days in a week).

Jeevana Tarangalu — This is a programme for house wives, working professionals, businessmen and students.( Between 9.30 a.m. and 10 a.m. four days in a week).

Illu Harivillu — is a women centric programme covering health tips, cooking tips, recipes, healthy relationships, beauty tips and time management, between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m.

Children Point — It’s a children’s programme of poetry, moral stories, jokes, study tips, and encouraging good habits in children, hoisted by children themselves, once in a week on Sunday, between 12 noon and 1 p.m.

Aarogyam Mee Chetullo is a health programme featuring interviews with different doctors every week, covering health aspects/ suggestions from them. The programmes are for four hours every day.