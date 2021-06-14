Sangameshwara, Basaveshwara will change face of Sangareddy

People never dreamt of these projects: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao himself proposed both Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara lift irrigation schemes for Sangareddy district to provide irrigation to every nook and corner of the district. He said that the Godavari will be lifted from 70 metres height and Kaleshwaram to 665 metres at Mogudampally.

“Erstwhile Medak district remained drought prone for several decades and the previous Congress or TDP governments failed to address the issue. Our Chief Minister, who visited every part of the district, designed these two projects to bring Kaleshwaram water to address the problems of farmers. The project will cover 230 villages spread in 11 mandals. The main canal will be 165 kilometres while distributories will be for about 830 kilometres,” said Mr. Harish Rao while addressing a public meeting held here on Monday after formally inaugurating survey works of Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Scheme (SLIS).

Council Pro-tem Speaker V. Bhoopal Reddy, Lok Sabha member B.B. Patil, MLAs Ch. Kranthi Kiran (Andol), T. Jayapraksh Reddy (Sangareddy), M. Manick Rao (Zaheerabad), MLC Fareeduddin, Z.P. Chairperson P. Manjusree, Collector M Hanumantha Rao and others were present on the occasion.

“There was a saying and belief that Ganga water from Kashi will flow here at Sangameshwara temple tank at Jarasangam and people will sprinkle that water on their heads. We are bringing Godavari from Kaleshwaram and it will join Ganga here. This is being made possible by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao,” said Mr Harish Rao adding that foundation for the project will be laid by the Chief Minister once the survey report is submitted, and accepted by the government. He said that though the survey agency was given 90 days to submit the report, he has requested the agency to complete it within 60 or 70 days so that works can commence at the earliest. He said that all the tanks, including Mahabubsagar in the district headquarters, will be filled with Godavari water. The programme was presided over by Mr. Kranthi Kiran.