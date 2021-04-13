Sandstone from quarries between Agra and Jaipur for secretariat complex

CM gives nod to samples taken from three major quarries

The State government and construction agency Shapoorji Pallonji Group has zeroed in on quarries located between Agra and Jaipur for procuring pink/red sandstone that is proposed to be used in the construction of the new secretariat complex.

The Roads and Buildings department has shown the samples of the sandstone procured from these quarries to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he visited the construction site during the recent budget session of the legislature. Mr. KCR is understood to have examined the samples and gave his nod to the samples drawn from three major quarries between Agra and Jaipur.

Mr. Rao, according to officials, examined the varieties that included red, beige, natural beige and other models of the sandstone, put for display at the construction site. “These were models procured from three quarries. We have asked the construction firm to negotiate with the quarry owners for supply of sandstone. An agreement will be reached once the contractors finalise the quantum of sandstone that will be required for the integrated complex,” a senior official told The Hindu.

The development follows the visit of a delegation of R&B officials and representatives of the contracting firm headed by R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy to New Delhi. They visited Parliament complex, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South blocks and other structures where pink/red sandstone was extensively used. The delegation also examined the designs of these structures to explore the possibility of integrating them with the design approved for the construction of the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, work on the new integrated complex has gathered pace with a major chunk of work pertaining to pillars, footwalls and other structures below ground level been completed.

The firm had been given one year deadline for the completion of the more than ₹600 crore project for which work started in the third week of November. With the Chief Minister making it clear that steps should be taken for creation of wide inner roads, lawns with flower plants and construction of Dholpur stone-laden fountains, officials are constantly supervising works to ensure that the construction firm take adequate care to put all these in place.