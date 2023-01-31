Sandoz sets up global capability centre in Hyderabad

January 31, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars Sandoz has set up its global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The facility will provide support to the firm’s worldwide knowledge services and initially have 800 employees. The plan is to have around 1,800 people in the near future, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office said after Sandoz CEO (designate) Richard Saynor met him here on Tuesday.

The announcement by Sandoz, which is a Novartis Division, cements Hyderabad’s leadership position in the pharma and GCC space. Hyderabad has emerged as the second largest location for Novartis globally, the Minister’s office said in a release.

“We are looking forward to a similar patronage and association with Sandoz,” Mr. Rao said.

Hyderabad boasts of a top-notch business environment backed by the State and there is a strong emphasis of the government on growth of the life sciences industry, he said.

Sandoz has a development centre in Genome Valley, which is into cutting edge research and development work, including analytical characterisation, formulation development and process development.

New lab on cards

The leadership team of the company, during the meeting, informed the Minister that a state-of-the-art laboratory focused on automation is being added in the Genome Valley facility. The Sandoz CEO was accompanied by Chief Scientific Officer Claire D’Abreau-Hayling, Head Sandoz Development Centre India Vandana Singh and Head, Novartis Corporate Centre, Naveen Gullapalli. Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director, Life Sciences and Pharma, government of Telangana, Shakthi Nagappan were present during the meeting.

Mr. Rao highlighted the proposed Hyderabad Pharma City project and how it would offer value proposition for companies like Sandoz. He urged Sandoz to consider setting up a large manufacturing centre in Hyderabad, which is regarded as the life sciences capital of India and vaccine capital of the world. The city also plays host to the largest development centres, outside of their headquarters, for all of the most valued technology companies, including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft and Facebook (Meta).

Sandoz, which is the generics and biosimilars division of Novartis, has a global portfolio comprising approximately 1,000 molecules that covers all major therapeutic areas. Sandoz net sales were $ 9.7 billion in 2019 and its products reach more than 500 million patients globally. Novartis had in August announced its intent to separate Sandoz into a new publicly-traded standalone company, by way of a 100% spin-off.