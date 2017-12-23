Sandhya Rani’s funeral evokes outrage

“Please contribute to the dowry. She has just been married to a plant before she could be laid to rest,” lamented a teary-eyed relative of Sandhya Rani, at her funeral proceedings.

Rani, the 23-year-old who succumbed to burn injuries on Friday after being set on fire a day before, was laid to rest close to her family home in Lalapet.

Shocked and outraged by the death, mourners at the funeral gathering demanded maximum punishment for the attacker. They recounted an incident of police encounter of an acid attack accused in Warangal, more than a decade ago.

“These incidents should not happen. She was the family’s backbone in every way,” said V. Sadanand, Rani’s brother-in-law. The mourners raised slogans demanding speedy justice, when political leaders arrived to console the family.

Rani’s family home lies close to a swamp, not far away from the Moula Ali flyover. They rented a house few streets away as monsoon rain had flooded their neighbourhood. Fate had forced them to return to their family home with Rani’s mortal remains, the family rued while claiming ignorance about Karthik, the alleged attacker. “We were not aware about Rani being harassed. We only came to know about Karthik when the police showed us his pictures. He is a local but we have not seen him before,” informed Sadanand.

Fear of retribution

Karthik’s family had fled their Lalapet home, fearing retribution from locals. North Zone Police produced Karthik before the media on Friday morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Srinivas Rao said the attacker had planned the attack and followed Rani on a bike after she left work. Besides the footage from Lalapet-Malkajigiri main road, the police also collected footage from a petrol station in Malkajigiri where Karthik had purchased petrol.